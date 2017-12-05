The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Tyrese Says “Pathological Enmeshment” Is Why His Ex-Wife Accused Him Of Abuse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tyrese came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” He sheds light on the very tumultuous and public custody battle he and his ex-wife, Norma, were recently going through over their daughter, Shayla. Tyrese talks about waking up on September 11th of this year and being blindsided by accusations of abuse from his wife. He explains that his wife went to the courts after he spanked his daughter for the second time in 10 years. He says his ex-wife “went in there like a writer from the TV show Scandal,” making things up.

Tyrese explains that his lawyers have always advised him not to worry about ex’s accusations, and in ten years, this is the first time Norma has ever testified. He says he has never paid out a settlement to make accusations go away. Tyrese also reveals that, after his ex “lied for 3 weeks straight,” out of everything she accused him off, nothing checked out. He also notes: “this is not about men verses women, this is fathers versus liars.” Plus, he reveals that they have found she’s suffering from “pathologic enmeshment & parenting alienation” trying to mess the kid up to think bad about dad. He also reveals that he originally married her in order to keep her in the country, not because they were in love. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive video from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos