Tyrese On Why He Hopes People Expect The Worst Of His Rap Album [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tyrese was hanging out with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” He explains his realization that relationships are often overlooked, though they are the most important thing that we can work on. He speaks on the mayoral race in Atlanta, and why Keisha Lance Bottoms is the best pick for the city’s growth. He also sheds light on The Love Circle Foundation, a charitable organization of which his wife is the president. They’ve got an upcoming  event called “Walk A Mile In My Shoes,” which asks everybody in the Georgia area to empty their closets of shoes, clothes, toys, canned goods, blankets and more to donate to the homeless.

Tyrese also discusses when he’s returning to the “Fast & Furious” franchise, as well as the “Transfomers” movies. He talks about venturing into the rap & hip-hop world with his new album strictly “for the culture,” and why he hopes people come to his album “with the worst of expectations.” Check out this exclusive video to hear about all of that and more in this clip RSMS Uncut at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

