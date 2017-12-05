Have You Tried The Invisible Box Trick?

The Invisible Box trick is the latest craze to take the Internet by storm, in which people appear to magically walk on air over an invisible box.

The object of the trick is to step up on to the “box” with one foot and swing the other over it. Some people’s invisible box game is so strong that it really looks like they’re walking on air — but others, not so much.

Sosyal medyada yeni bir akım başladı: Görünmez kutuya basmak İşte #invisibleboxchallenge etiketiyle paylaşılan videolardan bazıları… A post shared by Habertürk TV (@haberturktv) on Dec 4, 2017 at 2:58am PST

Other kids are adding dance moves to it and making it a whole routine.

