Have You Tried The Invisible Box Trick?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 40 mins ago
A Man Holding an Amazon Delivery

Source: Kim Kirby/LOOP IMAGES / Getty

The Invisible Box trick is the latest craze to take the Internet by storm, in which people appear to magically walk on air over an invisible box.

The object of the trick is to step up on to the “box” with one foot and swing the other over it. Some people’s invisible box game is so strong that it really looks like they’re walking on air — but others, not so much.

 

Other kids are adding dance moves to it and making it a whole routine.

 

 

Try it yourself and hit us up on social media to let us know how good your step on air skills are. Hit the flip to see more.

