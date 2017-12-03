News
Late Rapper Lil’ Peep Honored In A Live-Streamed Memorial Service

Posted 6 hours ago
Lil Peep (born Gus Ahr) was remembered by family, friends and fans at a memorial service in Long Beach, New York Saturday (December 2nd). The service also reached thousands of Peep’s fans via live stream, where it now lives on YouTube.

Lil Peep’s mother Liza Womack, spoke proudly of her son’s legacy. “He lived his own life on his own terms,” she declared. “He was a stubborn, driven, talented, crafty, observant, and tender young man. Gus was also vulnerable.” Peep’s grandmother Jenny Kastner read letters from fans while visitors were encouraged to write messages on a memorial banner in honor of the late rapper.

Rock band Good Charlotte paid homage by performing a rendition of Peep’s song “Awful Things”, which was shown towards the end of the service.

Lil’ Peep passed away from a suspected overdose on November 15th. He was 21 years old. Check out footage from the service below.

SOURCE: HNHH

