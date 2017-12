Young filmmaker Asia Garrison is producing a film dedicated to modern Black men’s experiences in America titled His-Story.

She’s hoping to release the full documentary in 2018.

Watch the trailer below and reach out to show your support.

Hey y’all. I’m 22 . Producing a film dedicated to black men. Y’all think y’all can retweet this trailer for me? Never know who may see it 😊

Please & thank you! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/IsYtsdAtt9 — Asia G. (@asiaSayWHATT) November 30, 2017

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: