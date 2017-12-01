News
LeBron Says His New School In Akron Is The Most Important Thing He’s Ever Done

The Akron elementary school he's starting means more to him than any championships, awards or records.

Posted 5 hours ago
When asked about the ‘I Promise’ elementary school he founded in Akron, Ohio, LeBron James said it’s the most important thing he’s ever done as a professional.

“Besides having three kids and marrying my wife and putting my mom in a position where she never has to worry about anything again for the rest of her life, this is right up there,” James told the press Thursday.

“I know because I was those kids and I walked those streets. (I thought), ‘There’s no way I’ll make it out of this situation.’”

James added that championships, awards and statistical accomplishments are “whatever” when compared to the real life issues.

 

