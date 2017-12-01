9 O'Clock News
Cardi B Talks About Her Relationship With Nicki Minaj

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Cardi B was on the other side of the pond making her rounds, doing some interviews. Her sort of not beef with Nicki Minaj came up since they are now featured on the Migos record, “MotorSport.”

Cardi said the two have spoken in person before, but we get the vibe that they definitely aren’t friends. As far as them being on the same song, they had no interaction and Nicki’s verse wasn’t the same when Cardi signed on.


Cardi also talked about her two Grammy nomination and wanting to perform for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.


