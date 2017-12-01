The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why A Fan’s Claim About Steph Curry Snubbing A Fan Is Likely BS [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
An NBA fan got all upset when she posted a video, claiming that Steph Curry ignored a young fan who was waiting for his autograph after a game. Often, fans are quick to vilify celebrities when they miss an autograph or decline a photo. But Rickey Smiley and Da Brat stop Gary With Da Tea‘s story right in its tracks to highlight all of the different nuances that come into play when it comes to fans, autographs and pictures. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos