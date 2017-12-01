The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Wants Reward For Finding Mom’s Lost Purse [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
In this hilarious Prank Call, Rickey Smiley calls up a woman to return her lost purse. But when her 13-year-old son answers the phone, he tries to get some kind of finder’s fee out of him. He tried to get some money, a bag of weed, video games, and so much more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

