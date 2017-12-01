Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Wants Reward For Finding Mom’s Lost Purse [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this hilarious Prank Call, Rickey Smiley calls up a woman to return her lost purse. But when her 13-year-old son answers the phone, he tries to get some kind of finder’s fee out of him. He tried to get some money, a bag of weed, video games, and so much more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Is Pissed At Auto Body Worker For Waking Her Up [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Comes For Grandma For Not Giving Away Dog [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: County Employee Gets Way Too Involved In Woman’s Marriage Business [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: