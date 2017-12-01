Walgreens Helping FedEx with Package Shipping

Walgreens Helping FedEx with Package Shipping

Posted 4 hours ago
GREENSBORO, N.C — FedEx and Walgreens are teaming up to help curb package thefts.

With a new program called FedEx OnSite, you can choose to have your FedEx shipment sent to Walgreens. You will have five business days to pick your package up. You will also be able to drop packages off at Walgreens.

Right now, about 7,500 Walgreens across all 50 states are a part of the program. You can find out if your nearest one is participating here.

Redirecting your package is simple. You can either call FedEx at 1 (800) 463-3339 or use the FedEx Delivery Manager.

 

