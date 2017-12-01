Feature Story
Twitter Reacts To News Of Beyoncé And Ed Sheeran Collaboration

Folks didn't see it coming.

Posted 4 hours ago
Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - Houston

Beyoncé continues to come through with the features this year.

After lending her voice to tracks like “Walk On Water” by Eminem and “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William, Queen Bey is now teaming up with Ed Sheeran for a remix of his song “Perfect.”

Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x

The track off his successful ÷ (divide) album is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday and so far, reactions to the news have ranged from confused to all-out excited. Swipe through to find out what people had to say.

