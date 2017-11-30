News
New Bill Could Make Revenge Porn Illegal In All 50 States

Sen. Kamala Harris is leading charge to get the ENOUGH Act (Ending Nonconsensual Online User Graphic Harassment) passed

Posted 12 hours ago
Right now, only 38 of the 50 states have laws to protecting against the non-consensual posting of nude or sexual material online.

That’s why Senators Kamala HarrisRichard Burr, and Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Jackie Speier are sponsoring a bill that would make revenge porn illegal in all 50 states.

The ENOUGH Act (Ending Nonconsensual Online User Graphic Harassment) states that those found guilty of posting private photos or video without consent would face an as-of-yet unannounced fine and up to five years in prison.

The federal law would also solve the jurisdiction problems that hold up many of these cases on a state level, since the Internet defies most geographic borders.

“There’s no federal law on the books that protects victims who have had their private images exploited online,” Sen. Kamala Harris told Bustle. “It is long past time for the federal government to take action to give law enforcement the tools they need to crack down on these crimes. Perpetrators of exploitation who seek to humiliate and shame their victims must be held accountable.”

 

