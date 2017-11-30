Cardi B Is Down To Perform For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle At Their Royal Wedding

Cardi B just recently paid her first visit across the pond when performing in Paris, and she expressed multiple times how excited she was to be in such a magic city. She’s not done with her trips overseas either–Cardi revealed in an interview with Capital XTRA that she’d be down to perform at the next Royal Wedding for the freshly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

When asked about the engagement and whether or not she’d consider performing for them, she answered, “I’m a fan of just like, their whole story. I’m a fan of the fact that it’s just like people still stuck to that tradition of royal kingdoms and everything. You know, that doesn’t happen in America. When I see the palace it’s like, ‘Oh my God, it’s a freaking palace.”

Cardi also said that she’d perform at the wedding free of charge, “Why would you charge them? I’ll just do it, ’cause it’s like, oh snap. Have you performed for a future king?” Which makes a lot of sense, performing at the Royal Wedding is definitely a good look, even without getting paid.

