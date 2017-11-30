News
Home > News

White Victoria’s Secret Models Are Caught Chanting N-Word In Hit Song

Come again.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Show

Source: Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Getty


The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show had multiple mishaps, one being a model’s recorded runway fall and the backlash that followed.

Now it seems like more controversy is surfacing when a video emerged of models jamming to Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow.” All is well until one line comes up: “I don’t wanna choose/And I’m quick, cut a n*gga off, so don’t get comfortable.”

The room full of mostly White models said that whole line with no hesitation — every word. Check it out below.

The clip immediately got backlash from people on Twitter. Swipe through to read what folks had to say.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 days ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 7 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 1 week ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 1 week ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos