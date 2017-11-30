Super Mario Cereal Is A Real Thing, And You Can Get Some On December 11

Rumors–and pictures–of a new Super Mario cereal have been circulating online recently, but there was no real evidence that this cereal would actually be coming out anytime soon. Now, it seems like this Kellogg’s collaboration cereal is actually a real thing, and will probably be in stores sooner than later. Now, there has been confirmation from Nintendo themselves that the Super Mario cereal is in fact completely real, and even better, you can get your hands on a box starting on December 11.

We can cerealously confirm that Kellogg’s Super Mario Cereal will be hitting store shelves on Dec. 11th! https://t.co/bYlPaVjvFc pic.twitter.com/cbqCLeUulg — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 30, 2017

After a few days a rumors making their way around the internet–and someone somehow getting their hands on a real box and uploading it for all to see–there is finally confirmation that Nintendo and Mario fans alike are going to be able to taste Super Mario cereal. Not only that, this is the first time Nintendo has made a cereal in 28 years, the last one was the Nintendo Cereal System in 1986.

Beside providing everyone with some delicious breakfast nutrients, the cereal will also unlock special content within the game, Super Mario Odyssey.

“We are thrilled to pack so much fun into one box of cereal,” said Brad Schwan, Senior Director of Morning Foods Marketing. “The package adds value and excitement for fans, with marshmallow shapes in the cereal inspired by Super Mario power-ups to tie the theme together.”

