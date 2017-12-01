New Music Alert: Beyonce + Ed Sheeran

Following up after Beyonce and Eminem’s collaboration for “Walk On Water” and Beyonce’s remix to J Balvin’s “Mi Gente” we have some more new music. Ed Sheeran and Beyonce.

“The two are no strangers. They performed a Stevie Wonder tribute together during a 2015 Grammy special and even teamed up for a “Drunk in Love” duet at the Global Citizen Festival in 2015.

“Perfect” is a single off Sheeran’s latest album ÷. “I think the song ‘Perfect’ is actually better than ‘Thinking Out Loud,’” he told Music Choice. “I think there was always a scare that ‘Thinking Out Loud’ would define me and define my career. So I, I wrote a lot of songs trying to beat it and I think I have beaten it.” – Rap Up

Take a listen below

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: