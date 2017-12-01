9 O'Clock News
Rihanna Gets Street Named After Her In Barbados

Rihanna is getting honored with her own street in Barbados and it’s the very same one she grew up on, according to TMZ.

The Government of Barbados will officially change Westbury New Road to Rihanna Drive Thursday with Rihanna in attendance.

Rihanna’s family doesn’t live there anymore, but it is now a major tourist attraction.

