Vic Mensa Criticizes Future For Rapping About Drugs For Record Sales

Vic Mensa Criticizes Future For Rapping About Drugs For Record Sales

Posted 4 hours ago
Vic Mensa say its horribly irresponsible for artists to rap about drugs.

Vic Mensa is currently out on the road at the moment opening up for Jay Z’s nationwide “4:44” tour, and while in New York City this past weekend the Chicago rapper sat down with Billboard for a pretty lengthy interview.

While Vic talked about opening for Jay, most of the interview was surrounded by the topic of mental health and the drug culture happening in hip-hop. Vic would first talk about the blame in which drug manufacturers and doctors should be taking, but aren’t.

“I have a lot of personal experience bouncing around between psychiatrists and therapists and being fed pills, while at the same time being told that if I don’t stop doing drugs I’m gonna ruin my life.”

