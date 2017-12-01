DMX Finally Drops His “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” Cover

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

DMX Finally Drops His “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” Cover

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
5 reads
Leave a comment

DMX

Source: Getty / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

The holiday season is here and that means one of Hip Hop’s favorite memes is back: DMX singing “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.” This year, X has kicked it up a notch by actually releasing a studio version of his ever-popular cover.

X’s rendition features all of his signature quirks and adlibs that were present in the viral video, but now he’s got an instrumental to go along with it. Producer Divine Bars, who has worked with X in the past, crafted the beat and is also credited as the artist for the track on Spotify.


READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 3 days ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 days ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 1 week ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 1 week ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 1 week ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos