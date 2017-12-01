DMX Finally Drops His “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” Cover

Via |

The holiday season is here and that means one of Hip Hop’s favorite memes is back: DMX singing “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.” This year, X has kicked it up a notch by actually releasing a studio version of his ever-popular cover.

X’s rendition features all of his signature quirks and adlibs that were present in the viral video, but now he’s got an instrumental to go along with it. Producer Divine Bars, who has worked with X in the past, crafted the beat and is also credited as the artist for the track on Spotify.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: