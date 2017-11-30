Jay-Z Admits To Cheating On Beyonce & Why They Didn’t Divorce

Jay-Z has finally admitted to cheating on Beyonce and explaining why they didn’t leave each other over it.

Along with talking about his latest album, 4:44, which detailed his infidelity and reconciliation with his wife of nine years, Beyonce, Jay-Z explained why the two decided to stay together after multiple incidents of infidelity on his part.

“You know, most people walk away, and the divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves,” he said. “The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself.”

