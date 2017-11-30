So Beautiful
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Cardi B Nailing This Classy Look At The MOBO Awards?

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Cardi B attended the MOBO (Music Of Black Origin) Awards in Leeds Arena in Leeds, U.K. The Bodak Yellow singer crossed the pond to sing her internationally loved hit.

MOBO AWARDS❤️U.K Dress @mark_fast

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

She wore a black and gold Mark Fast tea length gown with black feather plumage at the bottom. The dress had gold sequins and is absolutely gorgeous! Mark Fast is a London-based knitwear designer, I love that Cardi B showed love to a U.K. designer.

The dress was altered to have more mesh that shows off more of Cardi’s daring personalities (and cleavage). Do you think it enhances the dress or cheapens it?

She wore her hair in a wavy bob, giving me old fashion Hollywood glam. She went for a dewy glow with a more neutral lip.

Beauties, we have to know: is this look HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below.

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

2 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Continue reading Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Cardi B might love Fashion Nova, but the beauty has been upgrading her look with some serious high fashion. From Dolce and Gabbana to Balenciaga, check out our favorite high fashion looks from the Bodak Yellow singer.

