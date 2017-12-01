The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Cardi B Says She Would Perform At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Wedding For Free [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s engagement announcement, many people have shared their love and well wishes for the historic royal couple. Cardi B was asked about how she felt about the exciting new couple, and she had nothing but excitement as she gushed about the beauty of their story.

Not only that, but she said she would perform at their wedding- and she wouldn’t charge them a damn thing. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos