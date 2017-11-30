Details About The Swanky Birthday Bash Beyonce Threw For Jay-Z [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Beyonce and Jay-Z hosted a star-studded, swanky birthday party for Hov down at the Brooklyn Bridge. Jay’s birthday isn’t until Dec 4th, but that didn’t stop Bey from throwing a lavish, fabulous party with their closest celebrity friends. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Amber Lee On Separating Herself From Beyonce’s Sound [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Was Beyonce Disrespected By Kim Kardashian’s Presence At Serena Williams’ Wedding? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Is Jay-Z Trying To Cover Up Lagging Concert Ticket Sales? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Meek Mill On Jay-Z’s Jab At Rappers’ Money Pics On Instagram [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: