The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Details About The Swanky Birthday Bash Beyonce Threw For Jay-Z [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Beyonce and Jay-Z hosted a star-studded, swanky birthday party for Hov down at the Brooklyn Bridge. Jay’s birthday isn’t until Dec 4th, but that didn’t stop Bey from throwing a lavish, fabulous party with their closest celebrity friends. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Amber Lee On Separating Herself From Beyonce’s Sound [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Was Beyonce Disrespected By Kim Kardashian’s Presence At Serena Williams’ Wedding? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Is Jay-Z Trying To Cover Up Lagging Concert Ticket Sales? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Meek Mill On Jay-Z’s Jab At Rappers’ Money Pics On Instagram [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

9 Times Kevin Hart’s Height Didn’t Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love

3 photos Launch gallery

9 Times Kevin Hart’s Height Didn’t Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love

Continue reading Details About The Swanky Birthday Bash Beyonce Threw For Jay-Z [EXCLUSIVE]

9 Times Kevin Hart’s Height Didn’t Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 6 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 1 week ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 1 week ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos