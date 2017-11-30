How America Made Slavery In Libya Possible [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Over the past few days, celeb social media accounts have been posting news about Libya, which has been at the center of a refugee and migrant crisis for years. Tens of thousands of people travel across Libya annually to get to Europe. But after Europe tightened its borders, many migrants and refugees were left stranded in Libya.

Libya, whose recently toppled Gadhafi government is now disjointed, has taken funds and boats given for the purpose of returning refugees and migrants, and is using it instead to run a modern-day slave trade. But these conditions and their worsening has been made possible, in part, by the United States. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

