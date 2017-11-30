The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How America Made Slavery In Libya Possible [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 9 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Over the past few days, celeb social media accounts have been posting news about Libya, which has been at the center of a refugee and migrant crisis for years. Tens of thousands of people travel across Libya annually to get to Europe. But after Europe tightened its borders, many migrants and refugees were left stranded in Libya.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Libya, whose recently toppled Gadhafi government is now disjointed, has taken funds and boats given for the purpose of returning refugees and migrants, and is using it instead to run a modern-day slave trade. But these conditions and their worsening has been made possible, in part, by the United States. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Did The Term “Black Friday” Really Come From Slavery? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Should The United States Send Military Troops To End Gun Violence? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jeff Johnson Explains How America Screwed Over Puerto Rico [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Famous Former Strippers

18 photos Launch gallery

Famous Former Strippers

Continue reading Famous Former Strippers

Famous Former Strippers

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 6 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 1 week ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 1 week ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos