Rickey Smiley Gets Ms. Janie Into The Christmas Spirit With “Oh Holy Night” [EXCLUSIVE]

It is that time of year again! Rickey Smiley wants to put Ms. Janie, who isn’t doing a Christmas tree this year, back into the Christmas spirit. So he dedicated this annual rendition of “Oh Holy Night,” to her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

