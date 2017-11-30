Rickey Smiley Gets Ms. Janie Into The Christmas Spirit With “Oh Holy Night” [EXCLUSIVE]

It is that time of year again! Rickey Smiley wants to put Ms. Janie, who isn’t doing a Christmas tree this year, back into the Christmas spirit. So he dedicated this annual rendition of “Oh Holy Night,” to her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!
The Latest:
Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]
35 photos Launch gallery
1. Rickey Smiley & Ed Lover
Source:TV One
1 of 35
2. Ed Lover
Source:TV One
2 of 35
3. Gary With Da Tea, Ed Lover, Matchmaker & Rickey Smiley
Source:TV One
3 of 35
4. Gary With Da Tea
Source:TV One
4 of 35
5. Gary With Da Tea
Source:TV One
5 of 35
6. D'Essence & Aaryn
Source:TV One
6 of 35
7. Rock-T & Da Brat
Source:TV One
7 of 35
8. Rickey Smiley
Source:TV One
8 of 35
9. Rickey Smiley
Source:TV One
9 of 35
10. Rickey Smiley & Ed Lover
Source:TV One
10 of 35
11. Aaryn, Aaryn's Boyfriend, Rickey Smiley & Ed Lover
Source:TV One
11 of 35
12. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4
Source:TV One
12 of 35
13. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4
Source:TV One
13 of 35
14. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4
Source:TV One
14 of 35
15. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4
Source:TV One
15 of 35
16. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4
Source:TV One
16 of 35
17. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4
Source:TV One
17 of 35
18. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4
Source:TV One
18 of 35
19. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4
Source:TV One
19 of 35
20. Gary With Da Tea & Beyonce Alowishus
Source:TV One
20 of 35
21. Gary With Da Tea
Source:TV One
21 of 35
22. Beyonce Alowishus
Source:TV One
22 of 35
23. Craig
Source:TV One
23 of 35
24. Craig & His Girlfriend
Source:TV One
24 of 35
25. Ed Lover
Source:TV One
25 of 35
26. Rickey Smiley & Gary With Da Tea
Source:TV One
26 of 35
27. Da Brat
Source:TV One
27 of 35
28. D'Essence Smiley
Source:TV One
28 of 35
29. Gary With Da Tea
Source:TV One
29 of 35
30. Headkrack
Source:TV One
30 of 35
31. Rickey Smiley
Source:TV One
31 of 35
32. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4
Source:TV One
32 of 35
33. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4
Source:TV One
33 of 35
34. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4
Source:TV One
34 of 35
35. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4
Source:TV One
35 of 35