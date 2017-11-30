The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Gets Ms. Janie Into The Christmas Spirit With “Oh Holy Night” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

It is that time of year again! Rickey Smiley wants to put Ms. Janie, who isn’t doing a Christmas tree this year, back into the Christmas spirit. So he dedicated this annual rendition of “Oh Holy Night,”  to her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

RELATED: Praise Break: Rickey Smiley Dedicates “Oh Holy Night” To Ms. Janie [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Da Brat Knocks Rickey Smiley Over By Singing “Amazing Grace” To Juicy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tyler Perry & Rickey Smiley Bond Over Similarities Between Madea & Bernice Jenkins [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 5

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

35 photos Launch gallery

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Best Moments On “Rickey Smiley For Real” Season 4 [PHOTOS]

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 6 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 1 week ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 1 week ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos