Cardi B At The Royal Wedding?

Written By: ashmac

Posted 3 hours ago
Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Cardi B is ready to showcase her talents at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding and said she’ll do it for free!

“Why would you charge them?” she asked. “I would just do it because, oh snap, have you performed for a future king?” After pausing, she asked, “Is he gonna be the future king or his brother?”

Regardless of the royal rules, Bardi said she would love to meet Markle’s husband-to-be. “I want to meet Prince Harry,” she explained. “Yeah, you met a president but did you met a prince?” She also said she enjoyed visiting Buckingham Palace. “It’s a fricken palace,” she exclaimed. “Oh my gosh. They really do the soldier stuff!” – Rap Up

Photos