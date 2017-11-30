10 Times Rihanna Slayed The Fashion Game

Lyst has namedthe world’s most influential celebrity in fashion after tracking over 100 million searches on their site, checking the page views and accessing sales data across 5 million fashion products from 12,000 designers and stores.

It’s no doubt that Rihanna is a fashion icon and would convince you to want to be one too. Click through for 10 times Rihanna claimed her rightful crown and slayed the fashion game.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: