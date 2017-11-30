Feature Story
10 Times Rihanna Slayed The Fashion Game

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection

Lyst has named Rihanna the world’s most influential celebrity in fashion after tracking over 100 million searches on their site, checking the page views and accessing sales data across 5 million fashion products from 12,000 designers and stores.

It’s no doubt that Rihanna is a fashion icon and would convince you to want to be one too. Click through for  10 times Rihanna claimed her rightful crown and slayed the fashion game.

