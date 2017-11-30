The Morehouse Student Who Went Viral For His Extra Credit Video Lands The Gig Of A Lifetime

0 reads Leave a comment
These days, going viral is the best recommendation you can have for certain jobs.
Morehouse College sophomore, Julien Turner, whose extra credit assignment (XY Cell Life) did numbers on the Internet, is now reaping the benefits of his viral success. According to reports, Turner and his younger brother have just landed a deal with “Sesame Street”.
Congrats to Julien and Justin. And to think that it all started from one little extra credit assignment that went viral. Hit the flip to refresh your memory.
