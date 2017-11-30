Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

The Morehouse Student Who Went Viral For His Extra Credit Video Lands The Gig Of A Lifetime

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty


These days, going viral is the best recommendation you can have for certain  jobs.

Morehouse College sophomore, Julien Turner, whose extra credit assignment (XY Cell Life) did numbers on the Internet, is now reaping the benefits of his viral success. According to reports, Turner and his younger brother have just landed a deal with “Sesame Street”.

 

 

Congrats to Julien and Justin. And to think that it all started from one little extra credit assignment that went viral. Hit the flip to refresh your memory.

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 6 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 1 week ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 1 week ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos