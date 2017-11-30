Does Meghan Markle Have To Ditch Her Dog To Move In With The Prince? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

American actress Meghan Markle and England’s Prince Harry have announced their engagement, and the whole world seems to have promptly lost their minds! A royal wedding around a bride of color is magical news, and now, everybody’s on the couple’s every move as they celebrate their decision to tie the knot.

Lots of things are going to change for the “princess-to-be,” and according to Gary With Da Tea, that apparently might mean leaving a dog behind. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

