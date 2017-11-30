The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Does Meghan Markle Have To Ditch Her Dog To Move In With The Prince? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

American actress Meghan Markle and England’s Prince Harry have announced their engagement, and the whole world seems to have promptly lost their minds! A royal wedding around a bride of color is magical news, and now, everybody’s on the couple’s every move as they celebrate their decision to tie the knot.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Lots of things are going to change for the “princess-to-be,” and according to Gary With Da Tea, that apparently might mean leaving a dog behind. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Prince Harry Makes One Of A Kind Ring For Meghan Markle [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Prince Harry Clapped Back At British Media For Racism [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Explains The Reality Of Racism & Protest In America [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

#SecureThePalace: Social Media Celebrates Meghan Markle’s Engagement To Prince Harry

8 photos Launch gallery

#SecureThePalace: Social Media Celebrates Meghan Markle’s Engagement To Prince Harry

Continue reading Does Meghan Markle Have To Ditch Her Dog To Move In With The Prince? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

#SecureThePalace: Social Media Celebrates Meghan Markle’s Engagement To Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's win is a win for all of us.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 6 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 1 week ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 1 week ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos