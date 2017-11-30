The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How The Grammys Majorly Disrespected A Tribe Called Quest [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Usually, when artists hop onto social media the morning of the Grammy nomination announcements, it tends to be an ill-advised hot mess. But this time, an outburst from Q-Tip makes complete sense after tons of deserving artists were revealed in an exciting year of nominations, and A Tribe Called Quest was not named among them.

That’s right, A Tribe Called Quest‘s last album and their heartfelt tribute to their fallen Phife Dawg went unnoticed by Grammys voters this year. And the more you think about it, the more messed up you realize it is.  Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos