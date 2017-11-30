Why There’s No Use Feeling Bad For Matt Lauer [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

NBC fired Matt Lauer, who has been anchoring at “The Today Show” for over 20 years, after a complaint about inappropriate sexual behavior. Folks at “Today” are apparently reeling. While the news of his firing is certainly shocking in a world where we are not used to powerful men getting the boot over sexual harassment, it’s likely that he won’t really be “fired” for long. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

