Bruno Mars On Battling Stiff Competition For The 2018 Grammys [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The one and only Bruno Mars chatted with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about his “24K Magic Live At The Apollo,” and why it was so important to him to have his first TV special in Harlem at the legendary venue. He reminisces about growing up watching “Showtime At The Apollo” with his family, and using that as a standard for when he curates his own performances. Bruno also talks about how it feels to be nominated for 2018 Grammys amongst a lot of stiff competition.

Bruno talked about driving around Harlem doing promotion for the secret show, and feeling a warm welcome from the neighborhood. Plus, he talks about a song he wishes was his own, what celebrity is his friend in his head, and how many hours he estimates he has put into his craft. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

