CAVS: Knicks Player Enes Kanter Calls Referee Who Ejected LeBron James the ‘King of Cleveland’

LeBron James was ejected from an NBA game for the first time in his 15-year career during Tuesday night’s 108-97 win over the Miami Heat.

The Cavs star was thrown from the game with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter. It was his 1,082nd career game.

LeBron argued with NBA referee Kane Fitzgerald after he thought he was fouled on a missed layup. Fitzgerald issued a technical foul to LeBron almost immediately and tossed him from the game.

According to ESPN, Fitzgerald said, “It was a culmination of a couple different acts. Immediately after the no-call, he turned and threw an air punch directly at me, and then he aggressively charged at me, and then he used vulgarity in my ear a few times.”

LeBron denied Fitzgerald’s claims.

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter and LeBron clashed during the Cavs’ epic comeback on Nov. 13. He posted his reaction to LeBron’s ejection on Twitter.

