News
Home > News

Wrap It Up Tight(er): Gonorrhea Is Now A Superbug That Can Survive Antibiotics

Doctors warn, "we are now running out of options to treat" the rapidly-mutating bacteria.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 9 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Colored Condoms

Source: TEK IMAGE / Getty


If you needed more reasons to use protection, consider the drug-resistant strains of gonnorhea that are quickly spreading around the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that 78 million people are infected each year globally.

Worse, 97% of the 77 countries surveyed by WHO say they have encountered a drug-resistant strain already.

As Dr. Xavier Didelot told Men’s Health, “at the current rate at which resistance is developing, we could find ourselves facing a situation where no antibiotic works, which would mean a return to the pre-antibiotic era.”

In case you were wondering; In the pre-antibiotic era, they injected mercury up a patient’s urethra to clear up the infection.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 6 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 7 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 1 week ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos