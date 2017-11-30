So Beautiful
Zendaya Lands The January Cover Of In Style Looking Like A Silver Stunner

Zendaya and her stylist/business partner Law Roach have truly turned the 21-year-old actress into a celebrity whose style you want to watch. It’s no surprise that In Style chose to start their 2018 off fashionably by placing the starlet on the January cover. Editor-In-Chief of In Style, Laura Brown, shares the two January covers.

Zendaya dons a silver Balmain jumpsuit for the cover shot paired with some chunky lace up peep-toe heels with chain details. She looks HAUTE! The photo shows the actress seemingly singing, with her eyes closed and one hand in the air.

Her hair is big and bold, serving me Diana Ross vibes.

The other cover is more vibrant, showing Zendaya in a green Chloé velour jumpsuit with a cute pink pattern. She’s serving a bold blush and her triangle hair. Love it!

Beauties, which cover do you like best? Zendaya in silver or wearing the green jumpsuit? Take our poll below and tell us in the comments.

H&M x ERDEM Runway Show & Party - Arrivals

Zendaya Is The Best Thing That Happened To The Erdem x H&M Collection

On Wednesday evening at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles, H&M x ERDEM debuted their latest collection with a runway show and party. Celebs came out in droves for this affordable high-end collection. Zendaya is serving us 1950's chic housewife realness. Imaan Hammam is floral lace perfection. See the collection worn by celebs. What pieces do you want to wear?

Photos