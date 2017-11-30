Why Q-Tip Is Sounding Off About The Grammys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

This year’s Grammy nominations have rolled out, to much pleasant surprise and celebration, as they have highlighted tons of deserving artists this year. In some categories, there isn’t a white male to be found! With Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars Rapsody and many more.

Notably missing from this year’s nominations, however, is A Tribe Called Quest‘s legendary last album. And Q-tip didn’t mince words when he shared his opinion on that. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

