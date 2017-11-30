How Snoop Dogg Hilariously Roasted Donald Trump Over Marshawn Lynch [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Snoop Dogg is someone who has always been very vocal about the Donald Trump administration. For every Trump tweet, the Dogg has a clapback ready, peppered by his signature Uncle Snoop swag, which ends up making it pretty funny, despite the circumstances.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

When Marshawn Lynch caught Trump’s attention by standing for the Mexican national anthem (and kneeling for America’s), Snoop wasted no time calling him out for focusing on all the wrong things! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Did Snoop Dogg Really Cross The Line By Shooting Trump Clown In New Video? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Was Snoop Dogg Right To Be Fed Up With “Roots?” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Talib Kweli On Why America’s Biggest Issue Is Not Donald Trump [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Affion Crockett Does Impression Of Donald Trump On His NFL Rant [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest: