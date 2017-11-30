The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Snoop Dogg Hilariously Roasted Donald Trump Over Marshawn Lynch [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
5 reads
Leave a comment

Snoop Dogg is someone who has always been very vocal about the Donald Trump administration. For every Trump tweet, the Dogg has a clapback ready, peppered by his signature Uncle Snoop swag, which ends up making it pretty funny, despite the circumstances.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

When Marshawn Lynch caught Trump’s attention by standing for the Mexican national anthem (and kneeling for America’s), Snoop wasted no time calling him out for focusing on all the wrong things! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Did Snoop Dogg Really Cross The Line By Shooting Trump Clown In New Video? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Was Snoop Dogg Right To Be Fed Up With “Roots?” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Talib Kweli On Why America’s Biggest Issue Is Not Donald Trump [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Affion Crockett Does Impression Of Donald Trump On His NFL Rant [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Snoop Dogg’s Life In Photos

9 photos Launch gallery

Snoop Dogg’s Life In Photos

Continue reading Snoop Dogg’s Life In Photos

Snoop Dogg’s Life In Photos

A look at Snoop Dogg's life in photos.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 6 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 1 week ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 1 week ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos