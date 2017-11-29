Feature Story
Yikes! This College Student Owes $200,000 To Charity After Her Tweet Went Viral

Danni Messina thought she was doing a generous thing this Thanksgiving by tweeting from her personal account on that she would donate 50 cents for every retweet and 25 cents for every “favorite” she received to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The 19-year old Washington State student figured she’d get a little interaction from her friends and followers, but she never expected the tweet to go viral.

As of Tuesday evening, nearly 195,000 people had retweeted the post and 450,000 favorited it — which translates to roughly $210,000 that Messina would have “owed” to the charity. Danni then turned her philanthropy up a notch and started a GoFundMe account. By Tuesday afternoon, Messina had received donations from 675 people for a total of more than $8,600. She set a goal of $50,000.

Moral of the story is, be careful what you tweet — you never know when you may go viral. Hit the flip to hear more about Dani’s story.

