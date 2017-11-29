Was Tupac Really The Target The Night He Was Murdered? [EXCLUSIVE]

Attorney Benjamin Crump talked with Rickey Smiley about the series “Who Killed Tupac?” He has been working hard on trying to solve this murder mystery after 20 years. Crump mentioned that there are things fans will find out that they never knew.
One of the people, who were with Tupac the night he was murdered is being studied by body language experts. They will talk to people he was at the studio with and try to answer a lot of questions. Some say that those bullets weren’t meant for Tupac, but they ended up killing him. Everyone will have to watch to see what they found out.
