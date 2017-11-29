Jeff Johnson Explains Why The Story Of Cyntonia Brown Is So Important [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jeff Brown called in to talk to Rickey Smiley about a couple things that needs to be on peoples radar. The story of Cyntonia Brown is being talked about because the young lady was put into sex trafficking and then sold. Brown is older now, but was sentenced years ago to 50 years after murdering the man that bought her.

Johnson mentioned that we must pay attention to this case and other ones similar to this because there are a lot of young women being pushed sex trafficking. He also spoke about “She’s Gotta Have It.” The movie now television show is back after 30 years and Spike Lee has done amazing work.

