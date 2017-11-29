The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jeff Johnson Explains Why The Story Of Cyntonia Brown Is So Important [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Jeff Brown called in to talk to Rickey Smiley about a couple things that needs to be on peoples radar. The story of Cyntonia Brown is being talked about because the young lady was put into sex trafficking and then sold. Brown is older now, but was sentenced years ago to 50 years after murdering the man that bought her.

Johnson mentioned that we must pay attention to this case and other ones similar to this because there are a lot of young women being pushed sex trafficking. He also spoke about “She’s Gotta Have It.” The movie now television show is back after 30 years and Spike Lee has done amazing work.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Calls On Her High-Powered Legal Team to Help Free Cyntoia Brown

RELATED: #FreeCyntoiaBrown: Social Media Rallies Around Tennessee Teen Sentenced To Life In Prison After Fatally Shooting Her Abuser

RELATED: Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been In This Love Thang For Decades [PHOTOS]

Photos