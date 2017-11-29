The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Brandy Carrying Ray J And Princess Love Baby? [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 4 hours ago
Gary With Da Tea is back and has all the tea for us. Big Sean allegedly clowned Naya Rivera after she was arrested for domestic battery. Ray J announced that him and Princess Love are now expecting a little bundle of joy. They have been having some fertility issues, but Ray J spoke about how he fixed some things.

Gary spoke about how some people are saying that Brandy is carrying the baby for them. Da Brat was a bit confused and Rickey Smiley had to help her understand and Gary thought that was funny. Congrats to Ray J and Princess Love!

