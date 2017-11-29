Is Brandy Carrying Ray J And Princess Love Baby? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gary With Da Tea is back and has all the tea for us. Big Sean allegedly clowned Naya Rivera after she was arrested for domestic battery. Ray J announced that him and Princess Love are now expecting a little bundle of joy. They have been having some fertility issues, but Ray J spoke about how he fixed some things.

Gary spoke about how some people are saying that Brandy is carrying the baby for them. Da Brat was a bit confused and Rickey Smiley had to help her understand and Gary thought that was funny. Congrats to Ray J and Princess Love!

