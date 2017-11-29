The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Prince Harry Makes One Of A Kind Ring For Meghan Markle [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Everyone is so excited for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple announced earlier this week that they got engaged in November and can’t wait to get married. While they spoke about it Prince Harry talked about the beautiful ring he designed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Two of the stones are from Princess Diana’s ring and everything else he placed just where he wanted it. President Obama even sent him a congratulations tweet. Gary also spoke about Tyrese Gibson and how him and his wife are traveling even though he has money issues.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Crazy Conspiracy Theory About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

RELATED: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Engaged

RELATED: Prince Harry Makes First Public Appearance With Meghan Markle [PHOTO]

The Latest:

#SecureThePalace: Social Media Celebrates Meghan Markle’s Engagement To Prince Harry

8 photos Launch gallery

#SecureThePalace: Social Media Celebrates Meghan Markle’s Engagement To Prince Harry

Continue reading #SecureThePalace: Social Media Celebrates Meghan Markle’s Engagement To Prince Harry

#SecureThePalace: Social Media Celebrates Meghan Markle’s Engagement To Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's win is a win for all of us.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 5 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 6 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 7 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos