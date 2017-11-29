Prince Harry Makes One Of A Kind Ring For Meghan Markle [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Everyone is so excited for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple announced earlier this week that they got engaged in November and can’t wait to get married. While they spoke about it Prince Harry talked about the beautiful ring he designed.

Two of the stones are from Princess Diana’s ring and everything else he placed just where he wanted it. President Obama even sent him a congratulations tweet. Gary also spoke about Tyrese Gibson and how him and his wife are traveling even though he has money issues.

