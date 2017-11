How Did Black Tony End Up In A News Helicopter? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony finds himself in a mess again. This time he wound up in the back of a news helicopter and he is scared for his life. Black Tony asked Rickey Smiley for help and he didn’t know what to tell him besides to drop him off at the office on the roof.

Headkrack advised him to just leap out, but he is too scared. Black Tony realized he doesn’t like heights and they are going super fast. Black Tony doesn’t know where he will end up next, but hopefully he gets out of the chopper.

