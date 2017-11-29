Arby’s Purchase Buffalo Wild Wings for Nearly $3 Billion

Photo by

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 4 hours ago
(RNN) – Arby’s is buying sports bar chain Buffalo Wild Wings in a deal valued at $2.9 billion, the company announced Tuesday.

Arby’s Restaurant Group paid $2.4 billion in cash, and with taking over Buffalo Wild Wings’ debt, the price climbs to about $2.9 billion, USA Today reported.

B-Dubs, as it is known to fans, built a reputation by serving hot chicken wings, cold beer and offering multiple giant TV screens featuring sporting events. But the chain has suffered with a trend away from casual dining, competition from other restaurants and an increase in the cost of chicken wings, CNN Money reported.

 

