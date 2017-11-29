Jennifer Hudson Drops O O P, David Otunga Wins Custody of Their Son

Jennifer Hudson is no longer down with the Order of Protection filled against her baby daddy, David Otunga. J-Hud has allegedly dropped the Order of Protection and now David Otunga has been given custody of their son together, David Jr.

This according to LoveBScott.com

David Otunga is now the primary custodial parent of David Jr. after a brief custody battle with Jennifer Hudson. Jennifer and David split earlier this month following a 10-year engagement. According to reports, the two have reached a custody agreement. read more

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: