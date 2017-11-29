Shame On Him!! Tyrese Admits He Lied!!

I guess Tyrese sang those lyrics referring to himself “SHAME ON ME ♫”. Singer/actor Tyrese has been in the entertainment news almost everyday and had the world felling a little sorry for him took to his Social Media once again to admit he!!

According to Mr. Tyrese Gibson’s Instagram, his wife isn’t pregnant, nor was she ever, he doesn’t owe anyone money, (remember he said he was broke), however, Will and Jada did call him, but they never gave him $5 million.

SMH…Check out his post below

