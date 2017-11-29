Woman Captured on Video at a Walmart Store Criticizing Mother and Daughter Over Language

APPLETON, Wis. — Video of a woman telling two other women speaking a different language in a Walmart on Black Friday to “speak the language” is going viral.

USA Today reports that Jasmine Xiong, 22, was speaking to her mother in Hmong, when the woman walked up to them and said: “If you live here in America, speak the language.”

Xiong began to record the exchange that followed.

“I was really shocked and upset and offended that she would say something like that,” Xiong told USA Today. “I’ve never encountered something like that. I never thought I would.”

Xiong tells the woman the speech was racist, and the woman replies that it wasn’t. The woman said when she goes to Mexico, she takes a Spanish class.

“You don’t have to yell,” the woman says. “Fine, I’m sorry.”

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland