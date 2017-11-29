LOL: This Fan Felt The Wrath Of Katy Perry’s Beach Ball At A Concert

0 reads Leave a comment
One concert goer was hit with the unexpected at a Katy Perry concert in Salt Lake City.
During the show, random beach balls (that looked like eyeballs) were bouncing around the crowd and eventually one landed on stage. Katy took a swing at the ball with her leg and it hit one video recorder square in the face. Check out the hilarious clip below.
Anytime something’s being bounced around at a concert, it might be a good time to put away all devices.
