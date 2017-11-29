Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Love Is Love: Barbie Comes Out As A Supporter Of Marriage Equality

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Barbie Jewelry 2003 Collection To Be Sold By Auction To Benefit The French Red-Cross. On December 11, 2003 In Paris, France

Source: Gilles BASSIGNAC / Getty

The world can now rest assure that Barbie isn’t some stuck up, plastic woman that shops all day and can’t identify with the struggles other people face.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the 59-year old doll is a supporter of marriage equality and an advocate for the LGBTQ community. In a photo posted on the official Barbie Style Instagram, the classic doll is wearing a “Love Wins” t-shirt alongside a doll of L.A. fashion blogger Aimee Song.

 

 

Happy Pride!! ❤️💛💚💙💜

A post shared by TWO SONGS (@shoptwosongs) on

 

The shirt is by Two Songs, Aimee’s clothing line with her sister, Dani Song. Half of proceeds from the tee go to the Trevor Project.

 

 

 

Shout out to Barb for being almost 60 years old and still more inclusive than real humans half her age.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 5 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 6 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 7 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos