Love Is Love: Barbie Comes Out As A Supporter Of Marriage Equality

The world can now rest assure that Barbie isn’t some stuck up, plastic woman that shops all day and can’t identify with the struggles other people face.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the 59-year old doll is a supporter of marriage equality and an advocate for the LGBTQ community. In a photo posted on the official Barbie Style Instagram, the classic doll is wearing a “Love Wins” t-shirt alongside a doll of L.A. fashion blogger Aimee Song.

Happy Pride!! ❤️💛💚💙💜 A post shared by TWO SONGS (@shoptwosongs) on Jun 25, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

The shirt is by Two Songs, Aimee’s clothing line with her sister, Dani Song. Half of proceeds from the tee go to the Trevor Project.

Shout out to Barb for being almost 60 years old and still more inclusive than real humans half her age.

