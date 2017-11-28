News
Trend Of Upside-Down Christmas Trees Has Some Folks Disturbed

Are you offended?

So upside-down Christmas trees are becoming a thing now and it’s causing a divide amongst holiday lovers.

The recent boom stems from an upside-down tree that hung in the Westfield San Francisco Centre last year. The 50-foot-tall tree is returning this year and the lighting ceremony is set to happen on November 30.

Since the tree’s 2016 viral debut, imitators have followed. There’s now one at Claridge’s Hotel in London, and one in the Hotel del Coronado near San Diego.

Had to check out the #UpsidedownChristmasTree #HotelDelCoronado #HolidaysAtTheDel #Christmas2017

A post shared by 🎀Marjorie Fernandez Arboleda🎀 (@helloxmarj) on

 

Even Target and Amazon are hopping on the bandwagon, selling trees designed for introverted display.

Now that the odd trend is catching on, of course social media had to give their thoughts. Swipe through to find out what people had to say.

Photos